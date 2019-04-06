SoCal museum listings, April 7-14: ‘Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite’ and more

Openings
Guatemalan Masks: Selections from the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection 80 masks depicting animals, folkloric characters and historical figures. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Starts Sun.; ends Oct. 6. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361. www.fowler.ucla.edu
OCMAExpand Season 2 Orange County Museum of Art’s temporary space showcases works by Diego Berruecos, York Chang, Victoria Fu & Matt Rich, Fritzia Irízar, UuDam Tran Nguyen and Hiromi Takizawa. OCMAExpand-Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Starts Sun.; ends Sept. 1. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 780-2130. www.ocmaexpand.org
Flight of Fancy: The Galle Chandelier French chandelier made by 19th-century artisan Gérard-Jean Galle. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 2020. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. www.getty.edu
Backstreet Boys: The Experience Images, memorabilia, artifacts, etc., connected to the 1990s-era pop group. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Starts Wed.; ends Sept. 2. Closed Tue. $13, $15. (213) 765-6800. www.grammymuseum.org
Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite Images by the influential Harlem photographer celebrate African American women and men with natural hair and African-inspired clothing. Also on display: “Andy Warhol: Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century.” Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Sept. 1. Closed Mon. $7-$12; Thursdays, and 2 and under, free. (310) 440-4500. www.skirball.org
Edgar Fabián Friás: Perpetual Flowering Multi-disciplinary installation spotlights such concepts as self-care, community and creating space for one another. Also on display: “York Chang: The Signal and the Noise,” featuring photo collages and other works exploring the relationship between images and text. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Starts Sat.; ends July 20. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. www.vincentpriceartmuseum.org
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Reproductions of the Italian master’s famous frescoes at the Vatican. The Cultural Center at Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove. Starts Sat.; ends Jan. 11. $18 and up; discounts available. www.sistineexhibit.com
2019 SoCal High School Ceramics Works by aspiring young artists. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Opens Sat.; ends May 26. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146. www.amoca.org
40 for LA Celebration of MOCA’s four decades includes archival materials from the museum’s vault and more. Also on display: “Open House: Elliott Hundley” featuring works by the L.A.-based multimedia artist. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends Sept. 16. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. www.moca.org
Women at the Frontline of Mass Violence Worldwide The stories of survivors of violence and genocide are told in photographic portraits and accompanying testimonials. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends Aug. 11. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. www.lamoth.org