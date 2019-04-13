SoCal museum listings, April 14-21: ‘An Encounter with Lux Prima’ and more

40 for LA Celebration of MOCA’s four decades includes archival materials from the museum’s vault and more. Also on display: “Open House: Elliott Hundley” featuring works by the L.A.-based multimedia artist. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 16. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. www.moca.org