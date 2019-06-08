SoCal museum listings, June 9-16: ‘Experience 41: OZ,’ ‘Bauhaus Beginnings’ and more

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers): The world you know is a fiction. You know we had to do a remix, right? Vignettes of the Frenglish Empire in North America (1780-1795) Paintings by the artist reimagine concepts of colonialism, empire and westward expansion. Also on display: “Carolina Caycedo: Apariciones / Apparitions,” featuring spiritually informed photographic images of black, brown, and queer dancers in various locations around the Huntington in San Marino. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Opens Sat.; ends July 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org