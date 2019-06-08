SoCal museum listings, June 9-16: ‘Experience 41: OZ,’ ‘Bauhaus Beginnings’ and more

Openings
Sarah Lucas: Au Naturel West Coast debut of the first major U.S. survey of the London-born artist’s works features photographs, sculptures and installations. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 1. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu
Bauhaus Beginnings Centenary celebration explores the highly influential German art and design school’s early years. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Oct. 13. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
Experience 41: OZ L. Frank Baum’s fantasy tale about Dorothy and her friends on the road to Emerald City is explored in artworks, artifacts and ephemera. El Segundo Museum of Art (ESMoA), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Starts Thu.; ends Sept. 21. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org
The Sweetness of Life: Three 18th-Century French Paintings from The Frick Collection Works by Francois Boucher, Jean-Siméon Chardin and Jean-Baptiste Greuze examine the lives of middle-class French women of the 1740s and 1750s. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Fri.; ends Sept 9. Closed Tue. $9, $12; member, students, active-duty military and ages 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org
Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers): The world you know is a fiction. You know we had to do a remix, right? Vignettes of the Frenglish Empire in North America (1780-1795) Paintings by the artist reimagine concepts of colonialism, empire and westward expansion. Also on display: “Carolina Caycedo: Apariciones / Apparitions,” featuring spiritually informed photographic images of black, brown, and queer dancers in various locations around the Huntington in San Marino. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Opens Sat.; ends July 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org
Beyond Line: The Art of Korean Writing First major U.S. survey of traditional Korean calligraphy. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun,; ends Sept. 29. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org
I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art: Prints by John Baldessari Exhibit features more than 70 works created by the influential California artist between 1971 and 2017. Also in display: “Sculptures by Gwynn Murrill” featuring pieces by the L.A.-based artist who specializes in representations of animals. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts next Sun.; ends Sept. 22. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org