SoCal museum listings, June 16-23: Prints by John Baldessari, Korean calligraphy and more

I Will Not Make Any More Boring Art: Prints by John Baldessari Exhibit features more than 70 works created by the influential California artist between 1971 and 2017. Also on display: “Sculptures by Gwynn Murrill,” a survey of works by the L.A.-based artist who specializes in representations of animals. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Sun.; ends Sept. 22. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. .lagunaartmuseum.org