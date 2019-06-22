SoCal museum listings, June 23-30: ‘Buried by Vesuvius’ at the Getty Villa and more

Watching Socialism: The Television Revolution in Eastern Europe Excerpts from news programs, sitcoms, cartoons, etc., plus artifacts, toys, TV sets, etc., from behind the Iron Curtain. Also on display: “Nonalignment and Tito in Africa” featuring photographs of state visits the Yugoslav leader made to various African nations during the 1950s-70s. The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts Sun.; ends Oct. 20. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org