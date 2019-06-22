SoCal museum listings, June 23-30: ‘Buried by Vesuvius’ at the Getty Villa and more

Openings
Ercole de’ Roberti in Focus: Conserving Two Renaissance Masterpieces Two rare, newly cleaned 15th-century paintings by the Italian artist. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Now through Sept. 1. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
Selections from the Hammer Contemporary Collection: Meleko Mokgosi Installation explores colonialism and globalization through the experience of South Africa’s Xhosa people. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Now through Aug. 18. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu
The Unseen World of Charles Altamont Doyle Fantastical watercolors by the 19th-century British artist. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Now through Sept. 23. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org
Watching Socialism: The Television Revolution in Eastern Europe Excerpts from news programs, sitcoms, cartoons, etc., plus artifacts, toys, TV sets, etc., from behind the Iron Curtain. Also on display: “Nonalignment and Tito in Africa” featuring photographs of state visits the Yugoslav leader made to various African nations during the 1950s-70s. The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts Sun.; ends Oct. 20. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org
Buried by Vesuvius: Treasures from the Villa dei Papiri Rare artifacts and recent finds from the ancient Roman villa buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Opens Wed.; ends Oct. 28. Closed Tue. Free; advanced tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
Donna Huanca: Obsidian Ladders Large-scale solo exhibition of works by the Bolivian American artist includes steel sculptures and skin paintings plus elements of sound, scent and live performance. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Fri.; ends Dec. 1. Closed Sun.-Tue. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555. marcianoartfoundation.org
Disruptors New design-centric exhibit pairs minimalist vehicles with works by shoe designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat; ends March 15. Open 7 days. $7-$15. (323) 930-2277. Petersen.org