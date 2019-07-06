SoCal museum listings, July 7-14: ‘Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story’ and more

Openings
Coral Sea: The Unsung Battle of the South Pacific Blueprint-styled graphic prints of hybrid war machines, a hybridized Japanese castle, etc., by artist Kio Griffith. Battleship Iowa Museum, Alpha Romeo Tango Gallery, 250 S. Harbor Blvd, San Pedro. Now through Nov. 6. $21.95-$29.95; two and under, free. pacificbattleship.com
Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story Exhibition explores the famed photographer’s images of an ailing young boy and his family living in the slums of Rio de Janeiro in the poignant 1961 photo essay “Freedom’s Fearful Foe: Poverty.” Also on display: “Once. Again. Photographs in Series,” featuring images by historical and contemporary photographers who repeatedly returned to the same subjects over varying lengths of time. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Nov. 10. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
Peter Pincus: Chroma The artists explores color interaction in painted pottery vessels. American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Starts Sat.; ends Sept. 29. Closed Mon.-Tue. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org
Hervé Tullet: Ideal Exhibition The artist and children’s book author presents an interactive art-making project (starts next Sun.; ends Sept. 8). Also on display: “Worldwide Orphans: Element of Play,” an interactive toy-library program (starts next Sun.; ends Aug. 4). Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org