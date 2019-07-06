SoCal museum listings, July 7-14: ‘Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story’ and more

Gordon Parks: The Flávio Story Exhibition explores the famed photographer’s images of an ailing young boy and his family living in the slums of Rio de Janeiro in the poignant 1961 photo essay “Freedom’s Fearful Foe: Poverty.” Also on display: “Once. Again. Photographs in Series,” featuring images by historical and contemporary photographers who repeatedly returned to the same subjects over varying lengths of time. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends Nov. 10. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu