SoCal museums, July 14-21: Lithographs by William Crutchfield and more

Openings
Hervé Tullet: Ideal Exhibition The artist and children’s book author presents an interactive art-making project (starts Sun.; ends Sept. 8). Also on display: “Worldwide Orphans: Element of Play,” an interactive toy-library program (starts Sun.; ends Aug. 4). Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org
Venerated – Persecuted – Forgotten: Victims of Nazism at FC
Bakeru: Transforming Spirits The supernatural world of Japanese folk traditions is explored via large-scale interactive digital projections. Japan House, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends Oct. 6. Open 7 days. Free. japanhouse.jp
Air Land Sea: A Lithographic Suite by William Crutchfield Small exhibition showcases the master draftsman’s fantastical 1970 series that explores themes of transportation and modernization. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Fri.; ends Nov. 4. Closed Tue. $9, $12; member, students, active-duty military and ages 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 — Man Walks on the Moon Exhibit commemorates the first lunar landing. The International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson. July 20-Aug. 14. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 14. Open Saturdays only. $8, $10. (310) 515-7166. printmuseum.org