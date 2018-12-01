The week ahead at SoCal museums, Dec. 2-9: 'Once Upon a Tapestry' and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
MONUMENTality Exhibit examines the role that monuments play in marking historical events and influencing collective memory. The Getty Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends April 21. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300
Sara Berman’s Closet Installation by artists Maira Kalman and Alex Kalman, inspired by Maira’s mother and Alex’s grandmother. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Starts Tue.; ends March 10. Closed Mon., holidays. $7-$12; Thursdays, and 2 and under, free; free on Thu. (310) 440-4500
Once Upon a Tapestry: Woven Tales of Helen and Dido The two heroines from classical mythology are depicted in tapestries from the 16th and 17th centuries. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Fri.; ends May 27. Closed Tue. $9, $12; member, students, active-duty military and ages 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840
Palpable Objects Tactile works by women artists explore individual perspectives and collective histories. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 10. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; members, children under 12, free. (562) 437-1689
Wang Xu: Garden of Seasons New monumental sculpture by artist Wang Xu, accompanied by a making-of video, reflects on the history of nearby Heritage Falls Park. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Starts Sat.; ends March 10. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841
The Jeweled Isle: Art From Sri Lanka Major exhibition surveys centuries of Sri Lankan art and includes decorative objects, textiles, furnishings, photographs and more. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends June 23. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146