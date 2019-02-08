TV This Week, Feb. 10-16: The Grammys, an Olivia Newton John bio-pic and more

SUNDAY
Motown legend Diana Ross graces the stage at “The 61st Annual Grammy Awards.” Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan & Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves are among the slated performers and Alicia Keys is mistress of ceremonies. 5 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
Something tells me it’s all happening at “The Zoo.” This docu-series set at the Bronx zoo is back for a third season. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
A pregnant car-crash victim awakens sans child in the new thriller “Saving My Baby.” With Brianne Davis and Tonya Kay. 8 p.m. Lifetime
There’s just no stopping “The Walking Dead.” The zombie drama ambles back in with its midseason premiere. 9 p.m. AMC
The droll period drama “The Favourite” leads the field with 12 nominations at the BAFTAs, a.k.a. “The British Academy Film Awards.” Joanna Lumley (“Absolutely Fabulous”) returns to host the festivities at London’s Royal Albert Hall. 9 p.m. BBC America
The life and loves of Queen Elizabeth II’s wild-child kid sister are revisited in the two-part docu-special “Margaret: The Rebel Princess.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The season premiere of “Ride With Norman Reedus” finds your host hitting the highway — sorry, motorway — in England alongside “Walking Dead” costar Jeffrey Dean Morgan. 12:28 a.m. AMC
MONDAY
Scandalous! The 2018 documentary “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” profiles Scotty Bowers, a former Marine who once worked as an escort/pimp catering to Tinseltown’s closeted gay celebrities. 9 p.m. Starz
“Independent Lens” presents “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” filmmaker RaMell Ross’s intimate documentary about life in an African American community in rural Alabama. 10 p.m. KOCE
The new docu-special “Studio 54” recalls the Manhattan disco that was the place to see and be seen in the late 1970s. 10 p.m. A&E
Host Elvis Mitchell chats up Bay Area filmmakers Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) and Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) on a new episode of “Elvis Goes There.” 10 and 11 p.m. Epix
Identical twin sisters tie the knot with identical twin brothers and there you have the new special “Our Twinsane Wedding.” 10 p.m. TLC
TUESDAY
Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former House Speaker Paul Ryan learn about their respective family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“American Experience” salutes the U.S. Navy’s “aquanauts,” who helped advance the field of undersea exploration, in the new episode “Sealab.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Frontline” investigates the case of a doctor accused of sexually abusing Native American boys over many years in the new episode “Predator on the Reservation.” 10 p.m. KOCE
All is fair in love and office politics in “Boomerang,” a new sitcom inspired by the 1992 Eddie Murphy/Halle Berry rom-com. 10 and 10:30 p.m. BET
The new documentary “The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti” profiles the NFL linebacker turned lawyer turned sports agent turned broadcaster. 10 p.m. HBO`
Low-level angels try to save the human race from a seemingly indifferent Almighty (Steve Buscemi) in the new fantasy-comedy “Miracle Workers.” With Daniel Radcliffe, Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers”). 10:30 p.m. TBS
WEDNESDAY
If you lived in “Weird City,” you’d be home by now. Michael Cera, Sarah Gilbert, Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson are among the stars featured in this futuristic comedy anthology series. Anytime, YouTube Premium
On they sweep, with threshing oar in the episode “Wild Way of the Vikings” on a new “Nature.” Ewan McGregor narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE
See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the season finale of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Julie Chen hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
We have liftoff! “Nova” looks at the private sector’s ever-expanding role in space exploration in the new episode “Rise of the Rockets.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The murderous regime of Uganda’s Idi Amin is remembered on the season finale of “The Dictator’s Playbook.” 10 p.m. KOCE
It’s Jay vs. Silent Bob when “Clerks’ ” costars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith do rap battle on a new “Drop the Mic.” 10 p.m. TNT
Poltergeists, aliens and Bigfoot, oh my! Alleged footage of these are other phenomena is on display in the new reality series “Paranormal Caught on Camera.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
THURSDAY
Spend Valentine’s Day with one of the stars of “Community” and “The Hangover” in the new comedy special “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho.” Anytime, Netflix
“Jurassic Park’s” Sam Neill follows in the footsteps of a famous British explorer in the six-part documentary series “The Pacific: In the Wake of Captain Cook.” 7 and 8 p.m. Ovation
It’s “Station 19’s” Boris Kodjoe versus his real-life better half, “Empire’s” Nicole Ari Parker, on an all-new “Lip Sync Battle.” 9 p.m. Paramount
“You’re the Worst’s” Aya Cash guest stars as Karen’s (Megan Mullally) estranged stepdaughter on a new episode of “Will & Grace.” 9:30 p.m. NBC
FRIDAY
It’s a world of laughter in “The Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy.” The “Borat” filmmaker goes on a global quest to find the funny in this new docuseries. Anytime, Netflix
Gentlemen, start your wincing: The new docuseries “Lorena” retells the tawdry tabloid tale of the Lorena Bobbitt, the Virginia woman who separated her husband from his member in 1993. Anytime, Amazon
It’s up to the remnants of “The Umbrella Academy” to save the world from certain doom in this new sci-fi/fantasy drama based on the comic-book series. With Ellen Page and Colm Feore. Anytime, Netflix
Teen crimefighter “Kim Possible” returns in this new live-action TV movie based on the 2002-07 animated series. Sadie Stanley stars. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
Claire Danes and “The Bing Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons play the parents of a 4-year-old they suspect might be transgender in the 2018 drama “A Kid Like Jake.” With Priyanka Chopra and Octavia Spencer. 8 p.m. Showtime
A wrongfully convicted murder suspect turned criminal-defense attorney (Rachelle Lefevre) plies her trade in the new legal drama “Proven Innocent.” With Kelsey Grammer and “Mad Men’s” Vincent Kartheiser. 9 p.m. Fox
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine collects career kudos and Martin Short serves as master of ceremonies at the AARP-sponsored Movies for Grownups Awards on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
In the tradition of “My Mother the Car” and “Knight Rider” comes “Fast Layne.” A tween (Sophie Pollono) is befriended by a talking automobile in this new limited series. 9:30 p.m. Disney Channel
SATURDAY
Lacey Chabert stirs things up while on a trip to Belgium in the new TV movie “Love, Romance & Chocolate.” With Will Kemp. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Your friendly neighborhood red-suited, wise-cracking, limb-regenerating, trash-talking, Wolverine-obsessed mercenary (Ryan Reynolds) is back in action in the 2018 sequel “Deadpool 2.” Josh Brolin, T.J. Miller, Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The new bio-pic “Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You” celebrates the Aussie lass who made it big in country music before making it even bigger in the hit 1978 musical “Grease.” Delta Goodrem stars. Followed by the new special “Biography Presents: The Olivia Newton-John Story.” 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
“Black Monday’s” Don Cheadle hosts a new “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Texas bluesman Gary Clark, Jr. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m.
