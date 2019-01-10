Advertisement

Weekend picks: ‘Notorious RBG in Song,’ ‘Golden Girlz,’ L.A. Dance Project

By Matt Cooper
Jan 10, 2019 | 10:00 AM
The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA brings the U.S. premiere of “The Great Tamer” to Royce Hall. (Julian Mommert)

What to do this weekend? We have U.S. premieres from choreographers Dimitris Papaioannou and Benjamin Millepied, a musical salute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg courtesy of her daughter-in-law, and a new Philip Glass symphony inspired by David Bowie. If drag performers spoofing classic sitcoms is your thing, have we got a “Golden Girlz” show for you.

A visual feast

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents the U.S. premiere of “The Great Tamer.” This spectacle created by painter-turned-choreographer Papaioannou is part dance-theater, part living tableaux and part mystery play (albeit one containing more than a bit of full-frontal nudity). Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Friday. $29-$79. www.cap.ucla.edu

Justice’s praises sung

Pinned to the Skirball exhibition “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” the dramatic concert “Notorious RBG in Song” features composer-soprano Patrice Michaels celebrating the life and times of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who just so happens to be Michaels’ mother-in-law. For ages 10 and up. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $30. www.skirball.org

Composer-singer Patrice Michaels will pay tribute to her mother-in-law, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in a concert at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Composer-singer Patrice Michaels will pay tribute to her mother-in-law, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in a concert at the Skirball Cultural Center. (Corey B. Lindsey)

Bowie keeps swingin’

Composer-conductor John Adams leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic and singer Angélique Kidjo in the world premiere of Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 12, “Lodger,” which is inspired by the late rock star David Bowie’s 1979 album of the same name. The program also includes Gabriella Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails” and Adams’ “Grand Pianola Music” featuring pianists Marc-André Hamelin and Orli Shaham. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$174. www.laphil.com
Philip Glass' Symphony No. 12, "Lodger," has its world premiere on Thursday at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Philip Glass' Symphony No. 12, "Lodger," has its world premiere on Thursday at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Thank you for being a friend

Drag artists Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Drew Droege and Sam Pancake are Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia in “Golden Girlz Live: Girl Power,” a saucy send-up of the hit 1980s and ’90s sitcom. With special guest Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty”). Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Jan. 20. $35. www.cavernclubtheater.com

Clockwise from top left: Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Drew Droege and Sam Pancake star in "Golden Girlz Live: Girl Power."
Clockwise from top left: Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Drew Droege and Sam Pancake star in "Golden Girlz Live: Girl Power." (Chris Haston)

L.A. Dance Project’s latest

“I Fall, I Flow, I Melt” is the full-length work from choreographer and company founder Benjamin Millepied having its U.S. premiere this weekend. It will be staged in the round and set to music by Bach and David Lang performed by violinist Etienne Gara. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; other dates through Jan. 20. $40. www.ladanceproject.org

Choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whose L.A. Dance Project performs a U.S. premiere this weekend.
Choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whose L.A. Dance Project performs a U.S. premiere this weekend. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
