Weekend picks: ‘Notorious RBG in Song,’ ‘Golden Girlz,’ L.A. Dance Project

What to do this weekend? We have U.S. premieres from choreographers Dimitris Papaioannou and Benjamin Millepied, a musical salute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg courtesy of her daughter-in-law, and a new Philip Glass symphony inspired by David Bowie. If drag performers spoofing classic sitcoms is your thing, have we got a “Golden Girlz” show for you.
A visual feast
The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents the U.S. premiere of “The Great Tamer.” This spectacle created by painter-turned-choreographer Papaioannou is part dance-theater, part living tableaux and part mystery play (albeit one containing more than a bit of full-frontal nudity). Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Friday. $29-$79. www.cap.ucla.edu
Justice’s praises sung
Pinned to the Skirball exhibition “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” the dramatic concert “Notorious RBG in Song” features composer-soprano Patrice Michaels celebrating the life and times of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who just so happens to be Michaels’ mother-in-law. For ages 10 and up. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $30. www.skirball.org
Bowie keeps swingin’
Composer-conductor John Adams leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic and singer Angélique Kidjo in the world premiere of Philip Glass’ Symphony No. 12, “Lodger,” which is inspired by the late rock star David Bowie’s 1979 album of the same name. The program also includes Gabriella Smith’s “Tumblebird Contrails” and Adams’ “Grand Pianola Music” featuring pianists Marc-André Hamelin and Orli Shaham. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$174. www.laphil.com
Thank you for being a friend
Drag artists Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Drew Droege and Sam Pancake are Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia in “Golden Girlz Live: Girl Power,” a saucy send-up of the hit 1980s and ’90s sitcom. With special guest Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty”). Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Jan. 20. $35. www.cavernclubtheater.com
L.A. Dance Project’s latest
“I Fall, I Flow, I Melt” is the full-length work from choreographer and company founder Benjamin Millepied having its U.S. premiere this weekend. It will be staged in the round and set to music by Bach and David Lang performed by violinist Etienne Gara. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; other dates through Jan. 20. $40. www.ladanceproject.org