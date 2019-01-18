Weekend Picks: Itzhak Perlman, celebrating MLK, Mozart and Sophie Tucker, and more

You’ve got not one but two chances to see “Itzhak Perlman — In the Fiddler’s House.” The acclaimed violinist is joined by guest musicians and vocalists for this passionate celebration of traditional klezmer music. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday. $48 and up. scfta.org. Also, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $67-$150. laphil.com