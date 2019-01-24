Weekend Picks: ‘Hello, Dolly!’ with Betty Buckley, Four Larks’ ‘Katabasis’ at the Getty Villa and more

What to do this weekend? Our picks include the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and the immersive theater company Four Larks’ mystical journey to the underworld. Local choreographer Sebastian Hernandez’s dance work explores sisterhood and survival. Isabella Rossellini unleashes her wild side, John Williams is feted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the demon barber of “Sweeney Todd” invites you to take a seat. Also, if you’re looking for something for the family, the Vincent Price Art Museum has an afternoon’s worth of artsy fun.