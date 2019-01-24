Weekend Picks: ‘Hello, Dolly!’ with Betty Buckley, Four Larks’ ‘Katabasis’ at the Getty Villa and more

What to do this weekend? Our picks include the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and the immersive theater company Four Larks’ mystical journey to the underworld. Local choreographer Sebastian Hernandez’s dance work explores sisterhood and survival. Isabella Rossellini unleashes her wild side, John Williams is feted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the demon barber of “Sweeney Todd” invites you to take a seat. Also, if you’re looking for something for the family, the Vincent Price Art Museum has an afternoon’s worth of artsy fun.
It’s so nice to have her back
Betty Buckley tackles the role that the late, great Carol Channing made famous — a matchmaker in turn-of-the-last-century New York — in the classic Jerry Herman musical “Hello, Dolly!” Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. scfta.org. (Also at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Jan. 29-Feb. 17.)
The nighttime is the rite time
Postponed because of the November wildfires, Four Larks’ “Katabasis” is finally up and running. Inspired by the current Getty Villa exhibition “Underworld: Imagining the Afterlife,” this immersive site-specific work created by the L.A.-based troupe is part Orphic mystery rite and part outdoor processional — so comfortable shoes and warm clothing are definitely recommended. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $30. getty.edu
Don’t stop the dance
Local choreographer Sebastian Hernandez takes a deep dive into concepts like trauma and survival, sisterhood and queer identity in “Hypanthium,” an expanded, multimedia-enhanced version (with contributions from by artists Rafa Esparza and Maria Meae) of the dance-theater piece that Hernandez premiered at REDCAT’s annual New Original Works Festival. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $14-$20. redcat.org
Rossellini’s creature feature
The stage show “Isabella Rossellini’s Link Link Circus” finds the actress — star of such films as “Blue Velvet” and “The Saddest Music in the World” — employing evolutionary science, humor, puppetry, short films and even her own dog in a celebration of the human-animal connection. Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $79-$99. thebroadstage.com
He knows the score
The L.A. Phil presents “Celebrating John Williams” with Gustavo Dudamel leading the orchestra and guest violinist Simone Porter on hand for selections from the composer’s scores for “Star Wars,” “Jaws” and more, presented with film clips. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $97-$251. laphil.com
A close shave at South Coast Rep
A tormented London tonsorialist demands bloody satisfaction in Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, other dates through Feb. 16. $26 and up. scr.org
Fun in the sun for everyone
Tied to the current Vincent Price Art Museum exhibition “Regeneración: Three Generations of Revolutionary Ideology,” the all-ages arts event “Children of the Sun” features participatory workshops for dance, zine creation and silkscreening, plus live music and more. The museum is at East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free; registration at eventbrite.com