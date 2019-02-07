Weekend Picks: Lunar New Year, Julia Sweeney, ‘Witness Uganda,’ and ‘Sleepless’ at the Music Center

Weekend Picks for arts events include a Lunar New Year shindig with Pacific Symphony, a new solo comedy starring “SNL” alum Julia Sweeney and Matthew Bourne’s World War II-set take on Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” at the Ahmanson Theatre. The annual Laguna Beach Music Festival returns, the Wallis’ musical documentary “Witness Uganda” unfolds its story of an aid worker in Africa, Kevin Williamson + Company close out the Dance at the Odyssey festival, and pianist Olga Kern plays at Soka and the Broad Stage. And if you like a late night, the Music Center has a “Sleepless” outing for you.