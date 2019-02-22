Weekend Picks: Chekhov like you haven’t seen before, L.A. Opera’s ‘The Loser’ and more

Weekend picks for the final weekend of February include Christiane Jatahy’s theater-meets-film work titles “What if They Went to Moscow?” and David Lang’s one-man opera, “The Loser,” both in downtown L.A. Forever Flamenco is back at the Fountain Theatre, Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra plays concerts in Beverly Hills and Orange, and pianist András Schiff plays at Soka Performing Arts Center. And if you’re looking for something fun and family friendly, check out the two-day Ebb & Flow festival in Culver City.