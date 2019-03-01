Weekend Picks: ‘Cats,’ Martha Graham and ‘Magic Flute’ inspired by video games

The Oscars are over, so your weekend should be wide open to check out the return of “Cats” to L.A., a revival of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” and two very different takes on two very different Mozart works, courtesy of Los Angeles Opera and Pacific Opera Project. Composer Meredith Monk presents a new vocal work, two L.A. Times Critics’ Choice dramas give their final performances, and Los Angeles Ballet, Trinity Irish Dance and Martha Graham Dance Company all perform.