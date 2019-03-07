Weekend Picks: Yuja Wang, Block Party, ‘Aladdin’ and Iranian New Year

Looking to get you out of the house after all that rain? May we suggest pianist Yuja Wang with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, a new edition of the Block Party festival at the Kirk Douglas Theatre and the return of the national musical tour of “Aladdin.” The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields tunes up in Santa Monica, “Ragtime: The Musical” closes in Pasadena, two different works inspired by Greek tragedies go up at the Getty Villa and the Theatre at Ace Hotel, and there’s a free Iranian New Year celebration Sunday at UCLA.