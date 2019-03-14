Weekend Picks, March 14-17: Leslie Odom Jr. with Pacific Symphony, Batsheva Dance Company at Royce Hall and more

Leslie Odom Jr. is belting out show tunes with Pacific Symphony, Ohad Naharin’s Batsheva Dance Company comes to UCLA, and Los Angeles Master Chorale performs two distinctly different requiems. A dance festival kicks off at the Montalbán in Hollywood, composer-pianist Nils Frahm makes his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut, and the curtain comes down on the gender-bending Taylor Mac drama “Hir.” They’re all part of our weekly roundup of things to do this weekend.