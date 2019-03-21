Weekend Picks: Ballet Hispánico, James Newton Howard, Shen Yun and more

Looking for things to do this weekend? For fans of dance, Ballet Hispánico holds court at the Broad Stage, Shen Yun makes the first of several stops in Southern California and Heidi Duckler Dance remembers 12th-century polymath Hildegard von Bingen. Theater lovers might enjoy Independent Shakespeare Company’s intimate staging of “Julius Caesar” or take a last opportunity to catch “Canyon” in DTLA or “The Judas Kiss” at Boston Court Pasadena. And if it’s music you crave, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra premieres a piece by James Newton Howard, and a female-powered salute to Yoko Ono takes place at Walt Disney Concert Hall.