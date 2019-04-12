Weekend Picks: L.A. Dance Festival, Nia Vardalos, Esa-Pekka Salonen and more

The L.A. Times Festival of Books and the Coachella music festival aren’t the only things happening this weekend. Our picks include the return of the Los Angeles Dance Festival, Nia Vardalos in the play “Tiny Beautiful Things” and Esa-Pekka Salonen leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Stravinsky. The music-and-dance concert “Extra Ancestral” celebrates African culture, singer Angela Ingersoll salutes Judy Garland, Musica Angelica and others perform a sacred choral work by Bach, and Manual Cinema explores death and dying in a new multimedia show.