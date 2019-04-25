Advertisement

Weekend Picks: Cirque du Soleil, John Kelly, Esperanza Spalding’s quartet and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 25, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Weekend Picks: Cirque du Soleil, John Kelly, Esperanza Spalding’s quartet and more
Unicyclists perform as part of the Cirque du Soleil touring production “Amaluna.” (Markus Moellenberg)

Picks for this weekend include Cirque du Soleil, performance artist John Kelly at REDCAT, dance troupe Che Malambo in Long Beach and all-star jazz combo Spring Quartet at the Ford Theatres. Long Beach Opera presents Philip Glass’ “In the Penal Colony,” the Los Angeles Dance Festival takes place in DTLA, and Grand Park hosts a family-friendly arts festival.

High-flying fantasy

Prepare to “ooh” and “aah” at Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna.” Aerialists and acrobats perform in this big-top spectacular inspired by classic myths, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” The waterfront at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 26. $45 and up. cirquedusoleil.com

Advertisement

Remembrance of things past

Veteran performance artist John Kelly looks back on his decades in the trenches of the New York arts scene in “Time No Line,” a multimedia-enhanced live memoir. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $14-$20. redcat.org

Performance artist John Kelly brings his live memoir “Time No Line” to REDCAT for three nights starting Thursday.
Performance artist John Kelly brings his live memoir “Time No Line” to REDCAT for three nights starting Thursday. (Theo Cote)

Get your gaucho on

Che Malambo, an all-male troupe from Argentina, performs traditional South American gaucho dancing and drumming in a stage show co-created by Paris-based choreographer Gilles Brinas. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35. carpenterarts.org
Argentine dance troupe Che Malambo takes the stage Saturday at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach.
Argentine dance troupe Che Malambo takes the stage Saturday at the Carpenter Center in Long Beach. (Robert Torres)

Spring forward at the Ford

The Spring Quartet, the jazz combo featuring bassist Esperanza Spalding, drummer Jack DeJohnette, saxophonist Joe Lovano and pianist Leo Genovese, will kick off a new season of live performances under the stars at the Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $35-$70. FordTheatres.org

Esperanza Spalding performs with the Spring Quartet at the Ford Theatres on Saturday night.
Esperanza Spalding performs with the Spring Quartet at the Ford Theatres on Saturday night. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Doin’ time in the LBC

Long Beach Opera and Cal State Long Beach’s California Repertory Company join forces for the Southern California premiere of “In the Penal Colony,” the Philip Glass chamber opera inspired by a Franz Kafka short story about the vagaries of crime and punishment. CSULB Studio Theater, near 7th Street and East Campus Drive, Long Beach. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 5. $49-$150. LongBeachOpera.org

The Philip Glass chamber opera “In the Penal Colony” gets its SoCal premiere this weekend in Long Beach.
The Philip Glass chamber opera “In the Penal Colony” gets its SoCal premiere this weekend in Long Beach. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Dance on the fringes

Akomi Dance, Bodies in Play, Project 21 Dance, Pony Box Dance Theatre, Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre and Fuse Dance Company are among the troupes taking part in the Los Angeles Dance Festival’s Fringe showcase for developing choreographers. Diavolo Studio Black Box, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $25. ladancefest.org

Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre is among the companies taking part in the Los Angeles Dance Festival's Fringe showcase.
Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre is among the companies taking part in the Los Angeles Dance Festival's Fringe showcase. (Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre)

Bring the kids

Grand Park’s Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest is a family-friendly, two-day festival featuring performances by local theater and dance companies, plus storytelling, film screenings, visual art and more. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. grandparkla.org

Advertisement
Advertisement