Weekend Picks: Cirque du Soleil, John Kelly, Esperanza Spalding’s quartet and more

Prepare to “ooh” and “aah” at Cirque du Soleil’s “Amaluna.” Aerialists and acrobats perform in this big-top spectacular inspired by classic myths, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” The waterfront at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 26. $45 and up. cirquedusoleil.com