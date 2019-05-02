Weekend Picks: Mexican dance, Hear Now, Plácido as El Gato and 'Valley of the Dolls'

Our latest Weekend Picks include Mexican dance with Ballet Folklórico Universidad De Colima, the annual Hear Now Festival for contemporary classical music and a star-studded reading of “Valley of the Dolls.” Plácido Domingo sings the lead in “El Gato Montés: The Wildcat,” Dorrance Dance offers modern tap, Los Angeles Master Chorale wraps its current season, and a pair of noteworthy local theater productions give their final performances.
From our neighbors to the south
Get a headstart on your Cinco de Mayo festivities with Ballet Folklórico Universidad De Colima. The troupe takes the stage in a celebration of traditional Mexican dance and culture titled “Patria Grande (Big Homeland).” Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Friday. $34-$79. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org
Now hear this
The ninth Hear Now Festival, the annual showcase for new works by L.A.-based composers, continues with a performance by the ensemble TM+ at 8 p.m. Friday at Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. The festival concludes in a pair of chamber music concerts, distinct programs featuring the Lyris Quartet, pianist Vicki Ray and others at 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd. $10, $35; passes: $80, $105. (323) 226-0326. hearnowmusicfestival.com
Women gone wild
Laraine Newman, Joely Fisher, Alec Mapa, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Greg Louganis, Joan Van Ark and Bruce Vilanch are among the famous faces taking part in a pair of staged readings of the screenplay for “Valley of the Dolls,” the 1967 movie adaptation of Jacqueline Susann’s classic trashy novel. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $70-$250. (323) 860-7300. lalgbtcenter.org
Here, kitty, kitty
Los Angeles Opera’s Plácido Domingo sings the role of the titular Spanish bandit in “El Gato Montés: The Wildcat.” Ana María Martínez also stars in Teatro de la Zarzuela’s staging of Manuel Penella’s early 20th-century musical thriller. Performed in Spanish with English translations. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through May 19. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org
Stepping lively at Segerstrom
Choreographer and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Michelle Dorrance brings her New York company Dorrance Dance to Costa Mesa for “ETM: Double Down,” an electronically-enhanced evening of modern tap. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Name that tune
For the season-ending program “Great Opera & Film Choruses,” Los Angeles Master Chorale will deliver rousing selections from the scores for “Captain Marvel,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and other movies, plus works by Wagner, Verdi, Puccini and Philip Glass. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org
Ringing down the curtain
It’s your last weekend to catch these two Critics’ Choice shows:
“Argonautika,” Mary Zimmerman’s reimagining of the classic Greek myth of Jason and the Argonauts. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org
“The Wolves,” Sarah DeLappe’s coming-of-age drama about a suburban girls’ soccer team. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Monday. $34; Mondays, $20 in advance, pay-what-you-want at the door. (310) 307-3753. echotheatercompany.com