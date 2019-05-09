Advertisement

Weekend Picks: ‘Les Miz,’ Jacob Jonas and two Mother’s Day events

By
May 09, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Catch the return of the musical “Les Misérables,” see Jacob Jonas the Company dance at the Wallis or hear pianists Inna Faliks and Pierre-Laurent Aimard in separate concerts. You can celebrate Mother’s Day with “Don’t Tell My Mother!” or “MOMentum Place,” party on the sand at the Like Totally Music Festival, or attend the final performances of “Smart Love” and “Friends With Guns.” Last but not least, the Indigenous Now festival is back at Santa Monica’s Tongva Park.

Vive ‘Les Miz’!

“Les Misérables,” the musical based on the Victor Hugo novel about an ex-convict and others caught up in revolution in early 19th century France, returns to Southern California in a new national tour. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through June 2. $49 and up. hollywoodpantages.com

Last dance for Jacob Jonas

Jacob Jonas the Company wraps its year-long residency at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with a program that includes the world premiere of “viceversa,” a collaboration between dancer-choreographer Jonas and guest artist Daniel Ezralow. The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $29-$89. TheWallis.org

Faliks and Aimard

Ukrainian-born pianist Inna Faliks offers a diverse program featuring a world premiere by composer Richard Danielpour. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7 p.m. Sunday. $25-$55. TheWallis.org

French pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard tackles J.S. Bach’s iconic Goldberg Variations. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $20-$114. laphil.com

M is for the million things she gave me …

Here are two ways to mark Mother’s Day this weekend:

Nikki Levy’s storytelling series “Don’t Tell My Mother!” returns with “At Your Cervix! The Mama’s Day Show” featuring Jackie Tohn (“Glow”), Jake Borelli (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and others, plus live music by Abby & the Myth. Café Fais Do Do, 5257 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20. dtmm-show.com

The annual Mother’s Day shindig “MOMentum Place” features aerialists, circus performers, dancers and musicians — plus, for the peckish, a pre-show brunch. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Noon Sunday (performance at 2 p.m.). $10-$40; brunch, $30. theatricum.com

Flashback on the beach

It’ll be the 1980s all over again when the Bangles, the Smithereens, the Romantics, ABC, Josie Cotton, John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd. and others converge for the all-ages Like Totally Music Festival. Huntington State Beach, 22083 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. $65 and up; children 10 and under, free. liketotallyfestival.com

Before they strike the sets

It’s your last weekend to catch these two Critics’ Choice plays:

“Friends With Guns,” Stephanie Alison Walker’s new dark comedy about a young couple divided over 2nd Amendment issues. The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $15, $34. roadtheatre.org

“Smart Love,” Brian Letscher’s comedy about romance and relationships in the Digital Age. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. 8 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $25-$34. pacificresidenttheatre.com

This land was their land

The family-friendly Indigenous Now festival returns for a second year with live music, dance, spoken word and visual art by Native American artists and performers from Los Angeles, Santa Rosa and Santa Fe. Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. santamonica.gov

