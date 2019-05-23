Weekend Picks: ‘Noises Off,’ Eifman Ballet, Lil Buck and Heartbeat of Mexico festival

If you’re looking for things to do in the L.A. area, the comedy “Noises Off” is back for an encore, violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill ends a residency and Eifman Ballet returns with a new fable. Jacaranda concludes another season of chamber music, Jon Boogz and Lil Buck bring their new dance project to Royce Hall, Caltech Symphony Orchestra bids its conductor adieu, and the Musco Center for the Arts hosts the Heartbeat of Mexico festival.