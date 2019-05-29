Weekend Picks: ‘La Traviata,’ ‘Noon to Midnight’ and Shakespeare in Topanga

What is there to do in L.A. this weekend? Opera enthusiasts can try Los Angeles Opera’s “La Traviata” and Numi Opera’s “Der Zwerg.” Shakespeare fans can catch “Twelfth Night” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Theatricum Botanicum. Music lovers can sign up for “Noon to Midnight” at Walt Disney Concert Hall or “Music Under the Stars” in Pasadena, and theater-goers can take in the dark drama “Dana H.” If it’s dance you crave, we have not one but three possibilities.