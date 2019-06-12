Weekend Picks: The Beatles tribute ‘Pepperland,’ ‘Central Park Five’ at Long Beach Opera

It’s a jam-packed weekend for culture, and that includes the premiere of “The Central Park Five” at Long Beach Opera and Mark Morris Dance Group’s totally fab “Pepperland.” The critically praised play “The End of Beauty” ends its run, Pittance Chamber Music and James Conlon celebrate two great émigré composers, and local troupes strut their stuff in “Foothill Dancemakers.” Last but not least, a beloved Irish author and his most revered literary creation receive a fond remembrance.