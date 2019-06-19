Weekend Picks: ‘Titanic Live,’ Rudi Gernreich as ballet, Pasadena Pops and more

What to do this weekend? How about a screening of “Titanic” with the score played live by New West Symphony? Or Luminario Ballet in “Selections From Inscape: Fashion in Motion” at the Skirball Cultural Center? Or the return of Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops? Also this weekend: “Violence: The Misadventures of Spike Spangle, Farmer” closes at Tim Robbins’ Actors’ Gang Theatre, Angel City Chorale sings TV theme songs, Dance DTLA goes Bollywood at Grand Park and laughs abound (we hope) at the second annual Queer Comedy Festival.