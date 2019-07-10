8 weekend picks: Kristin Chenoweth, Company Wayne McGregor, ‘Lenny Bruce’ and more

Your performing arts options this weekend include Kristin Chenoweth at the Bowl, the dance-travaganza “Adès & McGregor” at the Music Center and the return of a solo show about comedy legend Lenny Bruce. Meshell Ndegeocello gets down and funky at the Ford Theatres, “The Phantom of the Opera” sets up shop in the O.C., California Philharmonic gets its Bastille Day on, and a Beatles tribute band plays in DTLA. And last but not least, a legendary lover comes to West Hollywood courtesy of Classical Theatre Lab.

Big voices come in small packages

The celebratory outing “Kristin Chenoweth in Concert: Pint-Sized and Half-a-Century” finds the Tony winner (“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”) and TV star (“Glee,” “Pushing Daisies”) belting out show tunes, standards and more backed by conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$201. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

All hands — and feet — on deck

The relationship between music and movement is explored in “Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration.” This supersized program combines the talents of composer-conductor Thomas Adès, choreographer Wayne McGregor, dancers from Company Wayne McGregor as well as the Royal Ballet of London, plus the mighty L.A. Phil with guest soloists. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $34-$125. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org

Company Wayne McGregor will perform “Outlier” and other works as part of “Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion this weekend. Andrew W. Lang

A real stand-up guy

Last seen ’round these parts in the summer of 2018, “I Am Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce” is back on the boards for a very limited engagement. Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo portrays the fearless and foul-mouthed 1960s comic in this solo bio-drama directed by Joe Mantegna. For mature audiences. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday. $40. Theatre68.com

Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo stars in the solo drama “I Am Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce.” Nicola Tombacco

Getting her groove back

Music veteran Meshell Ndegeocello returns to SoCal to perform an array of funky favorites including selections from “Ventriloquism,” the singer-bassist’s recent album that cleverly reworks classic 1980s and ’90s tracks by the likes of Prince, George Clinton and Sade. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30-$55. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Meshell Ndegeocello brings her soulful sounds to the Ford Theatres on Saturday. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times

Lost in a masquerade

Fresh off a monthlong engagement at the Pantages, the national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning musical “The Phantom of the Opera” arrives in Orange County for a somewhat shorter stay. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through July 21. $35.75 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera” arrives at Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa this week. Alastair Muir

Vive la France!

Maestro Victor Vener and California Philharmonic celebrate Bastille Day with a French-themed program that includes Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony,” plus Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique” and selections from the hit musical “Les Misérables.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Sunday. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com

Victor Vener, center, leads California Philharmonic in a concert marking Bastille Day on Sunday. California Philharmonic

Remembering the lads from Liverpool

“Downtown Stage,” Pershing Square’s annual summer series of Saturday night concerts, returns with “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.” 532 S. Olive St., downtown Los Angeles. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free; reservations required; 21 and over only. eventbrite.com

The Beatles tribute band Rain performs Saturday at Pershing Square in downtown L.A. Joan Marcus

Death of a ladies’ man