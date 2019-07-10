8 weekend picks: Kristin Chenoweth, Company Wayne McGregor, ‘Lenny Bruce’ and more

Your performing arts options this weekend include Kristin Chenoweth at the Bowl, the dance-travaganza “Adès & McGregor” at the Music Center and the return of a solo show about comedy legend Lenny Bruce. Meshell Ndegeocello gets down and funky at the Ford Theatres, “The Phantom of the Opera” sets up shop in the O.C., California Philharmonic gets its Bastille Day on, and a Beatles tribute band plays in DTLA. And last but not least, a legendary lover comes to West Hollywood courtesy of Classical Theatre Lab.
Big voices come in small packages
The celebratory outing “Kristin Chenoweth in Concert: Pint-Sized and Half-a-Century” finds the Tony winner (“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”) and TV star (“Glee,” “Pushing Daisies”) belting out show tunes, standards and more backed by conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$201. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com
All hands — and feet — on deck
The relationship between music and movement is explored in “Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration.” This supersized program combines the talents of composer-conductor Thomas Adès, choreographer Wayne McGregor, dancers from Company Wayne McGregor as well as the Royal Ballet of London, plus the mighty L.A. Phil with guest soloists. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $34-$125. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org
A real stand-up guy
Last seen ’round these parts in the summer of 2018, “I Am Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce” is back on the boards for a very limited engagement. Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo portrays the fearless and foul-mouthed 1960s comic in this solo bio-drama directed by Joe Mantegna. For mature audiences. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday. $40. Theatre68.com
Getting her groove back
Music veteran Meshell Ndegeocello returns to SoCal to perform an array of funky favorites including selections from “Ventriloquism,” the singer-bassist’s recent album that cleverly reworks classic 1980s and ’90s tracks by the likes of Prince, George Clinton and Sade. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30-$55. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org
Lost in a masquerade
Fresh off a monthlong engagement at the Pantages, the national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-winning musical “The Phantom of the Opera” arrives in Orange County for a somewhat shorter stay. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through July 21. $35.75 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org
Vive la France!
Maestro Victor Vener and California Philharmonic celebrate Bastille Day with a French-themed program that includes Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ Symphony,” plus Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique” and selections from the hit musical “Les Misérables.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Sunday. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com
Remembering the lads from Liverpool
“Downtown Stage,” Pershing Square’s annual summer series of Saturday night concerts, returns with “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.” 532 S. Olive St., downtown Los Angeles. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free; reservations required; 21 and over only. eventbrite.com
Death of a ladies’ man
The tale of a legendary seducer is retold in “The Last Days of Don Juan.” Classical Theatre Lab stages an English-language adaptation of this Golden Age drama written by 17th-century Spanish playwright Tirso de Molina. Kings Road Park, 1000 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 11. $15 suggested donation. (323) 960-5691. classicaltheatrelab.org