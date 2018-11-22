Weekend Picks for Nov. 23-25: The Hollywood Christmas Parade, 'The Nutcracker' and more

Don’t let your Thanksgiving Day-induced food coma keep you from getting out and enjoying our performing-arts picks this week, which include a star-studded trek through Tinseltown, not one but two productions of “The Nutcracker” and a musical salute to a visionary filmmaker. Also, a magic showcase opens in Santa Monica and a Broadway show closes in Costa Mesa.
Hooray for the Hollywood Christmas Parade
There’ll be famous faces, fabulous floats, cartoon balloons, marching bands, live performances and more — and perhaps an appearance by St. Nick himself, but only if you’ve been really good this year — at the 87th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell serves as grand marshal. Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive, then east to Vine Street, south to Sunset Boulevard and west to Orange Drive in Hollywood. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. thehollywoodchristmasparade.org
Visions of sugar plum fairies
Nothing says the holiday season is upon us like the imminent flood of productions of “The Nutcracker.” Los Angeles Ballet is first out of the gate with the return of the company’s annual locally-touring take on the Tchaikovsky favorite. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $31-$99; discounts available. losangelesballet.org (Also in Glendale, Dec. 1-2; Hollywood, Dec. 8-9; Redondo Beach, Dec. 15-16; and Westwood, Dec. 22-24)
With strings attached
And speaking of “The Nutcracker,” Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s kid-friendly adaptation of the classic ballet is being performed for the first time outside the confines of its home venue. Pasadena Playhouse, Carrie Hamilton Theatre, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Dec. 31. $20 and up. pasadenaplayhouse.org
Da… da… da… DA-DA!
Fancy a bit of the old Ludwig van? A little Johann Strauss II, perhaps? Then join the L.A. Phil and Los Angeles Master Chorale, guest conductor Jessica Cottis and master of ceremonies Malcolm McDowell for “Stanley Kubrick’s Sound Odyssey,” featuring selections, accompanied by clips, from the scores of some of the late, great British filmmaker’s best-known works including “A Clockwork Orange” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $68-$212. laphil.com
Nothing up his sleeves …
Albie Selznick wants to put a little abracadabra in your stocking with “A Very Merry MagicMania.” The “Smoke and Mirrors” star hosts this five-weekend showcase that includes a rotating cast of award-winning illusionists and variety acts as seen at the Magic Castle and on TV shows like “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 23. $40. magicmaniala.com
Order up!
It’s your last weekend to see “Waitress.” An unhappily-married small-town waitress/pie maker yearns for a better life in this musical adaptation of the 2007 comedy-drama. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. scfta.org