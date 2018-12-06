Advertisement

Weekend Picks: 'Bob’s Holiday Office Party,' Kronos Quartet, 'La Virgen De Guadalupe'

By Matt Cooper
Dec 06, 2018 | 10:00 AM
The hit farce "Bob's Holiday Office Party" returns to the Atwater Village Theatre on Thursday. (Roger Nygard)

How about a fun holiday farce about an out-of-control office party, or a music- and dance-filled celebration of Christmas Eve, Mexican style? If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, picks also include the venerable Kronos Quartet, a hip spin on a classic Puccini opera and the Latino Theater Company’s community-centered Christmas pageant.

Yule be glad you came

They’re getting into the spirit — and the spirits — at “Bob’s Holiday Office Party.” Created by and costarring Joe Keys and Rob Elk, this raucous romp set in an Iowa insurance agency returns for the 23rd year. Ages 16 and up. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 20. $25, $35. bobsofficeparty.com

They keep stringing you along

Kronos Quartet joins forces with filmmakers Sam Green and Joe Bini for “A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary.” The story of the ever adventurous musical ensemble is told in this multimedia-enhanced performance piece that includes archival footage and interviews. CAP UCLA at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. $29-$59. cap.ucla.edu

Kronos Quartet and Sam Green will share the stage at the Theatre at Ace Hotel for "A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary."
Kronos Quartet and Sam Green will share the stage at the Theatre at Ace Hotel for "A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary." (Waleed Shah)

Waiting for the miracle

The Latino Theater Company brings back “La Virgen De Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin,” the company’s annual site-specific reenactment of the Virgin Mary’s visitations with peasant Juan Diego in 16th century Mexico. In Spanish with English supertitles. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free; reserved seating, $40. thelatc.org
Suzanna Guzman reprises her role in the Latino Theater Company's "La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin" at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.
Suzanna Guzman reprises her role in the Latino Theater Company's "La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin" at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. (Pablo Santiago)

Too cool for school

Pacific Opera Project is back with “La Bohème: aka the Hipsters,” the company’s update of Puccini’s tragic tale that sets the action in a downtown L.A. loft. In Italian with English supertitles. Ebell Club of Highland Park, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; other dates through Dec. 22. $15-$25; tables, $60-$160. pacificoperaproject.com

Pacific Opera Project brings its hit show "La Bohème: aka the Hipsters" back to the Ebell Club of Highland Park.
Pacific Opera Project brings its hit show "La Bohème: aka the Hipsters" back to the Ebell Club of Highland Park. (Martha Benedict)

A not-so-silent night

Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ángela Aguilar, the daughter of famed Mexican American singer Pepe Aguilar, share the stage for the lively holiday spectacular “Nochebuena (Christmas Eve in Mexico).” Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $34-$79. TheSoraya.org

Angela Aguilar is among the performers taking part in “Nochebuena (Christmas Eve in Mexico)" at the Soraya.
Angela Aguilar is among the performers taking part in “Nochebuena (Christmas Eve in Mexico)" at the Soraya. (Courtesy of the artist)
