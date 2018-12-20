Weekend Picks: From Santa Monica to Pasadena, seven shows for a last blast of holiday cheer

Here’s a stocking stuffed full of seasonal entertainment to take you right up through Christmas Eve, including one last crack at “The Nutcracker,” a holiday concert with Long Beach Symphony and a true tale from the trenches of the Great War retold in Santa Monica. Also: A former Beach Boy will have you feeling festive, A Noise Within revives its “Christmas Carol” in Pasadena, and you can sing, sing, sing along with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney at Walt Disney Concert Hall.