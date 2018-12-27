New Year’s celebrations: Grand Park and the Groundlings, Johann Strauss and Dita von Teese

Say a heartfelt “so long” to 2018 and a hearty “howdy” to 2019 with these New Year’s parties and performances, including a super-sized free event in DTLA, plus some waltzes, some burlesque and more comedy than you could possibly catch in one night.
It’s the final countdown
Ring out the old and ring in the new at Grand Park and the Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A. The sixth edition of this family-friendly, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration features musical performances by Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter, plus dance tunes spun by an all-female crew of DJs consisting of Spiñorita, Ericalandia and Kronika. Of course, the “grand” finale is at midnight, with the countdown clock projected onto City Hall. 8 p.m. Monday. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Free. grandparkla.org
And 1-2-3, 1-2-3 …
The Strauss Symphony of America and a cohort of singers and dancers perform classic waltzes and operetta selections by Johann Strauss II in the return of the annual “Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert.” 8 p.m. Saturday at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $49-$129. scfta.org. Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $39-$145. laphil.com
She aims to tease
If you’re after something more naughty than nice, you’re in luck: The biggest name in modern burlesque holds court in downtown L.A. in the stage spectacular “Dita Von Teese’s New Year’s Eve Gala.” For ages 18 and up. 9 p.m. Monday. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. $49.50-$225. laorpheum.com
Shaken and stirred
Led by pianist Thomas Lauderdale and featuring vocalists Storm Large and China Forbes, the eclectic ensemble Pink Martini is back to play its annual pair of New Year’s Eve gigs. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Monday. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $87-$226. laphil.com
Eat, drink and be merry
Expect silliness, singalongs and some pre-show grub at “The Annual One-Time-Only New Year’s Eve Musical Revue.” As in years past, players from Actors’ Repertory Theatre pull out all the stops in a pair of interactive family-friendly shows to close out 2018. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Monday. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St. $29.50-$69.50. santamonicaplayhouse.com
The laughs are on her
“Rita Rudner: Her Absolutely Positively Last Show of 2018” finds the comedian cracking wise in her annual New Year’s Eve outing and sharing the stage with special guests, the musical duo 92629, a.k.a. Molly Bergman and Peyton Goss. 7 p.m. Monday. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. $107-$133. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com
Last laughs
They’ll be making it up as they go at the “Groundlings New Year’s Eve Spectacular!” The storied purveyors of improv comedy promise fresh sketches, a Champagne toast at midnight and more. 10 p.m. Monday. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. $100. groundlings.com