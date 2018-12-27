New Year’s celebrations: Grand Park and the Groundlings, Johann Strauss and Dita von Teese

Ring out the old and ring in the new at Grand Park and the Music Center’s N.Y.E.L.A. The sixth edition of this family-friendly, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration features musical performances by Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter, plus dance tunes spun by an all-female crew of DJs consisting of Spiñorita, Ericalandia and Kronika. Of course, the “grand” finale is at midnight, with the countdown clock projected onto City Hall. 8 p.m. Monday. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Free. grandparkla.org