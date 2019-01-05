The week ahead in SoCal dance, Jan. 6-13: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, L.A. Dance Project and more

Be Seen This work from Acts of Matter artistic director Rebecca Lemme examines the lives of those on the margins of society; part of the third annual “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.