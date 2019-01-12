SoCal dance listings, Jan. 13-20: American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Harlequinade’ and more

Be Seen This work from Acts of Matter artistic director Rebecca Lemme examines the lives of those on the margins of society; part of the third annual “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Jan. 13. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
I fall, I flow, I melt L.A. Dance Project presents the U.S. premiere of company founder Benjamin Millepied’s full-length work, staged in the round and set to music by Bach and David Lang performed by violinist Etienne Gara. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Tue.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $40. (213) 622-5995.
Harlequinade American Ballet Theatre performs artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky’s re-creation of this commedia dell’ arte-inspired romantic fable. Segerstrom Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
The Only Constant L.A. Contemporary Dance Company performs artistic director Genevieve Carson’s full-length work set to the music of Bach, Mozart, Handel and Chopin; part of the third annual “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet The company continues its multi-year residency at the Soraya with a program of dance pieces by Alexander Ekman, Fernando Melo and Jorma Elo. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000.