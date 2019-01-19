SoCal dance listings, Jan. 20-27: ‘Sebastian Hernandez: Hypanthium’ at REDCAT and more

Harlequinade American Ballet Theatre performs Alexei Ratmansky’s re-creation of this commedia dell’ arte-inspired romantic fable. Segerstrom Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
I fall, I flow, I melt L.A. Dance Project presents the U.S. premiere of company founder Benjamin Millepied’s full-length work, staged in the round and set to music by Bach and David Lang performed by violinist Etienne Gara. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $40. (213) 622-5995.
The Only Constant L.A. Contemporary Dance Company performs Genevieve Carson’s full-length work set to the music of Bach, Mozart, Handel and Chopin; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago The company performs works by choreographers Nacho Duato, William Forsythe, Alejandro Cerrudo and Crystal Pite. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. (844) 626-8726.
Sebastian Hernandez: Hypanthium The local choreographer and company explore concepts including sisterhood, survival, queer femme identity and ancestral trauma in this multimedia-enhanced dance-theater work. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $14-$20. (213) 237-2800.
CollectivesDrift The TL Collective and the JA Collective join forces for a program of hip-hop and contemporary dance; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Forever Flamenco by Kai Narezo The guitarist serves as artistic director for this concert featuring dancers Vanessa Albalos and Briseyda Zárate. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.