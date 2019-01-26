SoCal dance listings, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: American Contemporary Ballet’s ‘Astaire Dances 2’ and more

CollectivesDrift The TL Collective and the JA Collective combine hip-hop and contemporary dance; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055. www.OdysseyTheatre.com
Forever Flamenco by Kai Narezo The guitarist serves as artistic director for this concert featuring dancers Vanessa Albalos and Briseyda Zárate. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Astaire Dances 2: Fred & Ginger American Contemporary Ballet re-creates four classic dance routines from the films of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers; program also includes the suite from Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St., 11th floor, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Feb. 17. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
Hybrids of Plants and Ghosts Rosanna Tavarez and La Dansa Dansa present this dance-theater work about a family matriarch inspired by Tavarez’s own grandmother; contains nudity; part of the “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.
Jérôme Bel: Gala The choreographer assembles professional and amateur dancers from diverse backgrounds for a celebratory performance. CAP UCLA at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.
Swan Lake The Russian National Ballet Theatre performs Tchaikovsky’s classic romantic fable. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $60-$80. (562) 916-8500.