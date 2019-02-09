SoCal dance listings, Feb. 10-17: Ate9 at the Wallis and more

Kevin Williamson + Company’s Gnarled Williamson is joined by movement artists Barry Brannum, Mallory Fabian, Jasmine Jawato, Sebastian Hernandez and Carol McDowell for a series of collaborative duets; contains nudity and adult themes; part of the Dance at the Odyssey Festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. West L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.