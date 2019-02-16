SoCal dance listings, Feb. 17-24: Heidi Duckler Dance’s ‘Ebb & Flow’ festival and more

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale as a romantic fable set in London during WWII. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 10. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.