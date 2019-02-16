SoCal dance listings, Feb. 17-24: Heidi Duckler Dance’s ‘Ebb & Flow’ festival and more

Astaire Dances 2: Fred & Ginger American Contemporary Ballet re-creates five of movie legend Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ classic dance routines; program also includes the suite from Balanchine’s "Who Cares?" Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St., 11th floor, L.A. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $45-$90. (213) 304-3408.
Awe and Wonder Donna Sternberg & Dancers presents works created by local choreographers in collaboration with scientists from a variety of fields. The Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$30. (310) 260-1198.
Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale as a romantic fable set in London during WWII. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 10. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.
Ebb & Flow: Culver City 2019 Heidi Duckler Dance hosts this site-specific, climate change-themed festival integrating dance, visual arts, music and technology. Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, 6300 Hetzler Road, Culver City. Sat., next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. www.heididuckler.org.
Forever Flamenco by Fanny Ara Ara is joined by fellow dancers Reyes Barrios, Marina Elena and Timo Nuñez for this entry in the monthly series. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.