SoCal dance listings, Feb. 24-March 3: Ailey II at Pepperdine and more

Ebb & Flow: Culver City 2019 Heidi Duckler Dance hosts this site-specific, climate change-themed festival integrating dance, visual arts, music and technology. Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, 6300 Hetzler Road, Culver City. Sun., 11 a.m. Free. www.heididuckler.org.
Forever Flamenco Fanny Ara Ara is joined by fellow dancers Reyes Barrios, Marina Elena and Timo Nuñez for this entry in the monthly series. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella The choreographer reimagines the Prokofiev ballet based on the classic fairytale as a romantic fable set in London during WWII. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends March 10. $30-$135. (213) 972-4400.
Ceiling in the Floor A Noise Within’s new “Noise Now” series presents this dance-theater piece, with choreography by Lineage Performing Arts Center artistic Director Hilary Thomas, about friendship, art, music and mental illness. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Mon., 7 p.m. Free-$30. (626) 356-3121.
Ailey II The Alvin Ailey-affiliated troupe performs Uri Sands’ “Tracks,” Bradley Shelver’s “Where There Are Tongues” and Renee I. McDonald’s “Breaking Point.” Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$50. (310) 506-4522.
Martha Graham Dance Company The company performs its namesake’s “Diversion of Angels,” “Ekstasis” and “Errand into the Maze,” plus the Graham-inspired work “Lamentation Variations.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Wed., 8 p.m. $50-$150. (949) 854-4646.
Martha Graham Dance Company The company joins forces with L.A.-based modern music collective wildUp for the world premiere of Pam Tanowitz’s “Untitled (Souvenir)” set to music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw; program also includes Pontus Lidberg’s “Woodland” and the Graham classics “Secular Games” and “Chronicle.” Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Trinity Irish Dance Company Female-centric troupe performs a program that includes the West Coast premiere of Mark Howard and Chelsea Hoy’s “An Sorcas.” Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000.
Serenade and La Sylphide Los Angeles Ballet pairs the Balanchine classic set to the music of Tchaikovsky with the Romantic-era fable set in Scotland. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $31-$99. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Westwood, March 9, and Glendale, March 16).