SoCal dance listings, April 7-14: Los Angeles Dance Festival, Pacifíco Dance Company and more

The Little Mermaid Inland Pacific Ballet combines dance and puppetry for this family-friendly take on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up; discounts available. www.ipballet.org (Also in Claremont, April 27-28)