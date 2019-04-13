SoCal dance listings, April 14-21: A salute to Merce Cunningham and more

Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese culture, music and dance. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends April 28. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com (And at other area venues through May 5)