SoCal dance listings, April 28-May 5: Dorrance Dance and more

Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese dance, music and culture. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. Also at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m.; and the Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com