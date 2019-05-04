SoCal dance listings, May 5-12: Jacob Jonas The Company and more

CalArts World Music and Dance Festival Student and faculty ensembles perform. California Institute of the Arts, Remo and Ami Belli Stage and the Wild Beast Concert Pavilion, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Sun., 11:30 a.m. Free; reservations recommended. www.calarts.edu
Shen Yun 2019 Touring show celebrates traditional Chinese dance, music and culture. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Ends Sun., 1 p.m. $80 and up. (800) 880-0188. www.shenyun.com
So Cal Folk Fest Music and dance of Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. Ukrainian Culture Center, 4315 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sun., noon to 7 p.m. $10, $20; 12 and under, free. www.socalfolkfest.com
1 to 3 Ate9 dance company’s intimate new salon series explores the troupe’s creative process. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., Highland Park. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends May 30. $20. www.ate9dancecompany.com
Jacob Jonas The Company Program includes the world premiere of “vice versa,” a new collaboration between Jonas and guest artist Daniel Ezralow. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$89 (310) 746-4000. www.TheWallis.org
Indigenous Now Dance, music, spoken word and visual art by Native American artists. Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica. Sat., noon to 4 p.m. Free. www.santamonica.gov