SoCal dance listings, July 7-14: ‘Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration’ and more

Dust: Permutations on the Unknown Choreographer Deborah Brockus and BrockusRED spotlight the unfolding environmental crisis caused by humanity’s over-reliance on plastic in this multimedia work. Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com
Free to Be Family-friendly interactive-performance series continues with performances by local dance companies Contra-Tiempo (Sun., noon and 2 p.m.) and Hip Hop Fundamentals (Sat., noon and 2 p.m.). Skirball Cultural Center, Family Amphitheater, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Included with museum admission ($7-$12). (310) 440-4500. skirball.org
Mayerling The Royal Ballet returns to Southern California with this three-act dance drama inspired by the scandalous 19th-century romance between the crown prince of Austria and his teenage mistress. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org
Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration The relationship between music and movement is explored in this program that combines the talents of choreographer Wayne McGregor, composer-conductor Thomas Adès, the Royal Ballet, Company Wayne McGregor and the LA Phil with guest soloists. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $34-$125. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org
An Evening of Middle Eastern Dance With Karin Jensen’s Mandala DanceWorks and special guests. Marsee Auditorium, Center for the Arts at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $10, $21; discounts available. (310) 329-5345.