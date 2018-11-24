The week ahead in SoCal dance, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company and more

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production of the holiday favorite returns. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Hollywood, Dec. 8-9; Redondo Beach, Dec. 15-16; and Westwood, Dec. 22-24)
An Irish Christmas Traditional Irish dance with “Riverdance’s” Caterina Coyne, et al. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Mon., 8 p.m. $36-$75. (949) 854-4646.
Benita Bike’s DanceArt The L.A.-based modern-dance company gives an interactive performance. Los Angeles Mission College AMP Theater, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (818) 470-5734.
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker Miami City Ballet, backed by a live orchestra, returns with this production based on Balanchine’s classic choreography. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. $35 and up. (213) 972-0711.
Mythili Prakash + L.A. Dance Project Program includes LADP founder Benjamin Millepied’s “Homeward” and “Orpheus Highway,” plus dancer-choreographer Prakash’s “Here and Now.” L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $30. www.ladanceproject.org.
Anthem Santa Ana Sites presents this contemporary dance piece from Milka Djordjevich. Soul Space Seven, 205 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $12-$18. www.santaanasites.com.
It’s Not About Pretty Collaborative performance project unites three L.A.-based female choreographers of color. Bootleg Theatre, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. www.ticketfly.com.
Fantasia Navidena Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company celebrates the season. Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. Sat., 7 p.m. $27-$50. (800) 838-3006.
Freedom! Jazz! Dance! JazzAntiqua Dance & Music Ensemble celebrates its 25th anniversary. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $35. (323) 964-9766.
Merry-Achi Christmas With Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Danzarts Sabor Mexico Dance Company. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$86. (562) 916-8500.
The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s annual touring production of the holiday favorite returns. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $23-$62; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org. (Also in Riverside, Dec. 15-15, and Claremont, Dec. 22-23)
The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $50-$98. www.acbdances.com.
So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018 Finalists from the TV dance competition perform. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.