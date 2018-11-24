The week ahead in SoCal dance, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company and more

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production of the holiday favorite returns. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Hollywood, Dec. 8-9; Redondo Beach, Dec. 15-16; and Westwood, Dec. 22-24)