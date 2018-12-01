The week ahead in SoCal dance, Dec. 2-9, 2018: 'So You Think You Can Dance,' 'Nochebuena' and more

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker Miami City Ballet, backed by a live orchestra, returns with this production based on Balanchine’s classic choreography. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. $35 and up. (213) 972-0711
Merry-Achi Christmas With Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and DanzArts Sabor Mexico Dance Company. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$86. (562) 916-8500
The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s annual touring production of the holiday favorite returns. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $23-$62; discounts available. IPBallet.org
The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production returns. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at the Dolby Theatre (with live orchestra), 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., noon and 5 p.m.; next Sun., noon. Alex, $31-$99; Dolby, $41-$119; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. (also in Redondo Beach, Dec. 15-16, and Westwood, Dec. 22-24)
The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $50-$98. acbdances.com
So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018 Finalists from the TV dance competition perform. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787
CalArts Winter Dance Faculty and guest artists stage works by Trisha Brown, Merce Cunningham and others. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800
Nochebuena (Christmas Eve in Mexico) Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar perform. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $34–$79. (818) 677-3000
The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150
The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and Ballet West. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646
The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. The Luckman Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. $42-$64. (800) 838-3006
Nutcracker for Kids Pacific Symphony and Festival Ballet Theatre perform a condensed version of the holiday favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $35 and up. (714) 755-5799