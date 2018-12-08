The week ahead in SoCal dance, Dec. 9-16: 'Fiesta Navidad,' 'The Nutcracker' and more

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs, with guest dancers from New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, and Ballet West. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646.
The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet performs. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $23-$62; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org.
The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet performs. Dolby Theatre (with live orchestra), 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., noon. Also at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 1 and 5 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $31-$119; discounts available. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Westwood, Dec. 22-24)
The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. The Luckman Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sun., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. $42-$64. (800) 838-3006.
The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet performs. American Contemporary Ballet, One California Plaza, 18th floor, 300 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Dec. 9-24. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $50-$98. www.acbdances.com.
Fiesta Navidad Holiday celebration with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano and Folklor Pasión Mexicana, plus a reenactment of “Las Posadas.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $29-$89. (714) 556-2787.
Great Russian Nutcracker Moscow Ballet’s touring company performs. The Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 5 p.m. $33 and up. (800) 745-3000.
The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre returns to perform the holiday favorite, accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
The Nutty Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet spoofs the holiday classic; for ages 10 and up. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Dec. 14. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $21-$42; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org.
The Nutcracker California Dance Ensemble performs. Calabasas Performing Arts Education Center, 22855 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m. $22-$37. www.CaliforniaDanceEnsemble.org.
The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $34-$115; discounts available. (877) 852-3177.
Gala Flamenco Dancers Vanessa Albalos, Maria Bermudez, Wendy Castellanos and Manuel Gutierrez perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.