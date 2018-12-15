The week ahead in SoCal dance, Dec. 16-23: 'Great Russian Nutcracker' and more

Gala Flamenco Dancers Vanessa Albalos, Maria Bermudez, Wendy Castellanos and Manuel Gutierrez perform in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
The Jeweled Isle: Art from Sri Lanka — Opening Ceremony Event tied to a new exhibition includes traditional dance and drumming by the Sri Lanka Foundation Performing Arts and Thath Jith Dance Company. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Smidt Welcome Plaza, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 10 a.m. Free. (323) 857-6010.
The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre performs accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.
The Nutcracker California Dance Ensemble performs. Calabasas Performing Arts Education Center, 22855 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m. $22-$37. www.CaliforniaDanceEnsemble.org.
The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, and Ballet West. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646.
The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s annual touring production of the holiday favorite. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $23-$62; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org.
The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $35-$115; discounts available. (877) 852-3177.
The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production of the holiday favorite. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.
The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite. American Contemporary Ballet, One California Plaza, 18th floor, 300 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $50-$98. www.acbdances.com.
Great Russian Nutcracker Moscow Ballet’s touring company performs. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Wed., 7 p.m. $30 and up. (800) 745-3000.
The Nutcracker Coast City Ballet performs. Huntington Beach Historic Theater, 1905 Main St., Huntington Beach. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $23 and up. (714) 963-9771.
The Nutcracker Los Angeles Youth Ballet performs with special guest dancers. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Fri., p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $25 and up. (818) 243-2539.
The Nutty Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet spoofs the holiday classic; for ages 10 and up. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $21-$42; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org.
The Nutcracker Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet performs. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. (562) 944-9801.
The Nutcracker Anaheim Ballet performs with Symphony Irvine. City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. Next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $25-$45. (714) 712-2700.