maybe Berlin-based choreographer and dancer Shade Théret presents this site-specific work in collaboration with the artist Lukas Panek; part of the third annual “Dance at the Odyssey” festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 477-2055.