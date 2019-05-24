New in L.A. theater: ‘Bronco Billy’ rides again; Billie Holiday sings sad truths

Why this? The story has always been special to the movie’s writer, Dennis Hackin, who’s behind this adaptation. He meant it as a tribute to his parents, “city slickers in Chicago,” he says, who “wanted to be cowboys and cowgirls.” So they moved to a ranch in Arizona. Their lives — and, consequently, Bronco Billy’s — show that “you can live out your dreams,” Hackin says, and adhere to “the rules of what a cowboy is: treating people right, never letting your partners down.” The score — a mix of country-western, jazz and even disco — is by Chip Rosenbloom (the former Rams co-owner and a movie, TV and play producer) and John Torres, with additional lyrics by Michele Brourman. The Skylight Theatre has been helping to develop the show for 2½ years.