L.A. theaters spotlight the power of community in Boyle Heights, skid row and beyond

Why this? Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” is one of drama’s foremost cautionary tales about moral tenuousness and mob behavior. Public addresses, intended to sway a crowd, are key moments in the play. The show’s co-directors, Melissa Chalsma and David Melville, make theatergoers complicit in what happens. Electronic screens prompt everyone to chant along. “It’s about how one manipulates the public,” says Melville, who also portrays arrogant Caesar. “If you want to be a successful dictator, then you have to find a way of bringing the public on your side.” Chalsma adds: “What has been so surprising to me is how quickly the audience is willing to give up what it’s just said and to say the opposite. Shakespeare is asking us: What are your core values, and are you able to live those core values despite public sentiment around you?”